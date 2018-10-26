IHSAHN Debuts "Lend Me The Eyes Of The Millenia" Music Video

October 26, 2018, an hour ago

news black death ihsahn emperor

IHSAHN Debuts "Lend Me The Eyes Of The Millenia" Music Video

Emperor frontman Ihsahn has released a video for "Lend Me The Eyes Of Millennia", the opening track of his new solo album, Ámr, released earlier this year via Candlelight/Spinefarm. Find the clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Lend Me The Eyes Of Millennia"
"Arcana Imperii"
"Sámr"
"One Less Enemy"
"Where You Are Lost And I Belong"
"In Rites Of Passage"
"Marble Soul"
"Twin Black Angels"
"Wake"
"Alone" (Deluxe Edition Bonus Track)

"Lend Me The Eyes Of Millennia" video:

"Arcana Imperii" video:

(Photo - Bjørn Tore Moen)



Featured Audio

SKÁLMÖLD - "Sverðið" (Napalm)

SKÁLMÖLD - "Sverðið" (Napalm)

Featured Video

KOSM Premiere "The Esoteric Order"

KOSM Premiere "The Esoteric Order"

Latest Reviews