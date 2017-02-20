IHSAHN - "It's A Privilege But Still A Very Strange Position"

Ahead of an upcoming solo band appearance at this year’s Ritual Festival in Leeds on April 8th, Ihsahn - the founding frontman of Norwegian black metal legends Emperor - spoke to Amit Sharma of MusicRadar.com about his quarter-century career; an excerpt follows:

“We were just some boys from rural Norway,” says Ihsahn. “Whenever I think back to the early days, it’s like we were on the edge of the world. Now I’m coming back for Ritual Festival, as well as rehearsing for a small handful of dates with Emperor - headlining these huge festivals alongside names like Black Sabbath or Deep Purple… how on Earth did that happen?!”

“It's a privilege but still a very strange position to be in: playing some of the most hated music in the world and ending up having a career out of it.”

“I find it quite funny actually - I’ve been playing distorted guitars at inhuman speeds screaming my guts out for all these years - which was fine - but bring in a saxophone and everyone starts freaking out. It’s quite ironic.”

