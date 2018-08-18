IHSAHN On The Making Of EMPEROR's Anthems To The Welkin At Dusk - "It Was Very Much Influenced By BATHORY's Blood Fire Death" (Video)

Emperor frontman Ihsahn recently sat down with the UK's Kerrang! and opened up about the early years of Norwegian Black Metal and its effect on the recording of the band's 1997 album, Anthems To The Welkin At Dusk.

Ihsahn performed the Emperor song "I Am The Black Wizards" during his concert in Melbourne, Australia back in May. Video of the performance, courtesy of Andrew Haug Radio, can be seen below:

Ihsahn released his new solo album, Ámr, on May 4th via Candlelight/Spinefarm. A deluxe version of the album comes with digi book packaging and the bonus track "Alone". Order the deluxe edition here.

Tracklisting:

"Lend Me The Eyes Of Millennia"

"Arcana Imperii"

"Sámr"

"One Less Enemy"

"Where You Are Lost And I Belong"

"In Rites Of Passage"

"Marble Soul"

"Twin Black Angels"

"Wake"

"Alone" (Deluxe Edition Bonus Track)

"Arcana Imperii" video:

Deluxe edition pictured below: