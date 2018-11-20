IHSAHN On The Success Of EMPEROR - "I Like To Think It Was Because We Didn't Make Any Compromises; We Carved Out A Space Of Our Own" (Video)

Emperor frontman Ihsahn recently spoke with Czech Republic's Metalshop TV. He discusses having a career as a musician, the rise of Emperor, and creating music without making compromises.

Ihsahn has released a video for "Lend Me The Eyes Of Millennia", the opening track of his new solo album, Ámr, released earlier this year via Candlelight/Spinefarm. Find the clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Lend Me The Eyes Of Millennia"

"Arcana Imperii"

"Sámr"

"One Less Enemy"

"Where You Are Lost And I Belong"

"In Rites Of Passage"

"Marble Soul"

"Twin Black Angels"

"Wake"

"Alone" (Deluxe Edition Bonus Track)

"Lend Me The Eyes Of Millennia" video:

"Arcana Imperii" video:

(Photo - Bjørn Tore Moen)