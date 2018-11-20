IHSAHN On The Success Of EMPEROR - "I Like To Think It Was Because We Didn't Make Any Compromises; We Carved Out A Space Of Our Own" (Video)
November 20, 2018, 2 hours ago
Emperor frontman Ihsahn recently spoke with Czech Republic's Metalshop TV. He discusses having a career as a musician, the rise of Emperor, and creating music without making compromises.
Ihsahn has released a video for "Lend Me The Eyes Of Millennia", the opening track of his new solo album, Ámr, released earlier this year via Candlelight/Spinefarm. Find the clip below.
Tracklisting:
"Lend Me The Eyes Of Millennia"
"Arcana Imperii"
"Sámr"
"One Less Enemy"
"Where You Are Lost And I Belong"
"In Rites Of Passage"
"Marble Soul"
"Twin Black Angels"
"Wake"
"Alone" (Deluxe Edition Bonus Track)
"Lend Me The Eyes Of Millennia" video:
"Arcana Imperii" video:
(Photo - Bjørn Tore Moen)