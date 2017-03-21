IKILLYA To Release War For An Idea In June; Supporting SKINLAB, PRODUCT OF HATE On Upcoming Tour

Rising metallers Ikillya will soon hit the road in around the release of their forthcoming album, War For An Idea, out June 2nd via Urban Yeti Records. The band will support Skinlab and Product Of Hate on May 31st through June 11th, and will then support Product Of Hate only from June 14th through July 16th, with more dates to be added. Album preorders are available at this location.

Ikillya has toured with such heavy music legends as Danzig, Biohazard, Fear Factory and more. The band is part of hip hop artist Yelawolf's Slumerican family and is the only metal group with that distinction. Ikillya is Jason Lekberg (vocals), Eric Jackson (guitars) and Rob Broderick (bass).

Tracklisting:

“Starve”

“Your God”

“Burnt Bridges”

“Haunted”

“Every Man For Himself”

“Rebel”

“One Life”

“Betray Your Creator”

“Remnants Of A Divided Nation”

“My Hands Your Throat”

“Reflections In The Flames”

“Manifesto”

Tour dates:

May

31 – Revere, MA – Sammy’s Patio

June

1 - Wallingford, CT - Cherry Street Station

2 - Brooklyn, NY - St. Vitus (CD release show)

3 - Philadelphia, PA - Whiskey Tango

4 - Washington, DC - The Pinch

6 - Chesapeake, VA - Riffhouse Pub

7 - Fayetteville, NC - Drunk Horse Pub

8 - Charlotte, NC - The Milestone



Supporting Product Of Hate only:

June

14 - Houston, TX - Acadia

15 - Dallas, TX - Reno's Chop Shop

16 - Austin, TX - Texas Music Ranch

17 - Fort Stockton, TX - The Garage

18 - Gallup, NM - Juggernaut Music

21 - Phoenix, AZ - Joe's Grotto

24 - Santa Ana, CA - Malones

27 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro Operahouse

July

1 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

4 - Denver, CO - Herman's Hideaway

8 - Barrington, IL - Penny Road Pub

9 - Lafayette, IN - The Doom Room

15 - Buffalo, NY – Stamps

