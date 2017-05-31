IKILLYA - War For An Idea Streaming In Full Ahead Of Release Date
Ikillya will release their new album, War For An Idea, on June 2nd via Urban Yeti Records. A full album stream is available below.
Of the haunting song, frontman Jason Lekberg explained, "“Every Man For Himself” was written in response to a song from an artist I respect. His admission of god as a guiding force in his life made me sad that he felt he needed that support, or at least needed to share that commonality with others. Musically this is a very different song for us but writing it inspired further exploration on the album. We doubled all of the guitars with a glisstentar which helps give it that creepy vibe and ended up doing that many other times on the album."
Album pre-orders are available at this location.
Tracklisting:
“Starve”
“Your God”
“Burnt Bridges”
“Haunted”
“Every Man For Himself”
“Rebel”
“One Life”
“Betray Your Creator”
“Remnants Of A Divided Nation”
“My Hands Your Throat”
“Reflections In The Flames”
“Manifesto”
"Every Man For Himself" lyric video:
“Your God” video:
Tour dates:
May
31 - Revere, MA - Sammy’s Patio
June
1 - Wallingford, CT - Cherry Street Station
2 - Brooklyn, NY - St. Vitus (CD release show)
3 - Philadelphia, PA - Whiskey Tango
4 - Washington, DC - The Pinch
6 - Chesapeake, VA - Riffhouse Pub
7 - Fayetteville, NC - Drunk Horse Pub
8 - Charlotte, NC - The Milestone
10 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
June (supporting Product Of Hate)
11 - Huntsville, AL - Copper Top Tavern
13 - Lafayette, LA - Steam Press Cafe
14 - Houston, TX - Acadia
15 - Dallas, TX - Reno's Chop Shop
16 - Austin, TX - Texas Music Ranch
17 - Fort Stockton, TX - The Garage
18 - Gallup, NM - Juggernaut Music
21 - Phoenix, AZ - Joe's Grotto
23 - Glendale, CA - The Complex
24 - Santa Ana, CA - Malones
27 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro Operahouse
28 - Sacramento, CA - The Colony
29 - Portland, OR - Rock Hard PDX
30 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
July (supporting Product Of Hate)
1 - Boise, ID - The Shredder
2 - Salt Late City, UT - The Royal
4 - Denver, CO - Herman's Hideaway
6 - Dubuque, IA - The Venue
8 - Barrington, IL - Penny Road Pub
9 - Lafayette, IN - The Doom Room
11 - Indianapolis, IN - Taps Live
12 - Lansing, MI - The Loft
13 - Columbus, OH - The Shrunken Head
15 - Buffalo, NY - Stamps
16 - Auburn, NY - Jitz
(Photo by: David Jackson)