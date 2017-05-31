IKILLYA - War For An Idea Streaming In Full Ahead Of Release Date

Ikillya will release their new album, War For An Idea, on June 2nd via Urban Yeti Records. A full album stream is available below.

Of the haunting song, frontman Jason Lekberg explained, "“Every Man For Himself” was written in response to a song from an artist I respect. His admission of god as a guiding force in his life made me sad that he felt he needed that support, or at least needed to share that commonality with others. Musically this is a very different song for us but writing it inspired further exploration on the album. We doubled all of the guitars with a glisstentar which helps give it that creepy vibe and ended up doing that many other times on the album."

Album pre-orders are available at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Starve”

“Your God”

“Burnt Bridges”

“Haunted”

“Every Man For Himself”

“Rebel”

“One Life”

“Betray Your Creator”

“Remnants Of A Divided Nation”

“My Hands Your Throat”

“Reflections In The Flames”

“Manifesto”

"Every Man For Himself" lyric video:

“Your God” video:

Tour dates:

May

31 - Revere, MA - Sammy’s Patio

June

1 - Wallingford, CT - Cherry Street Station

2 - Brooklyn, NY - St. Vitus (CD release show)

3 - Philadelphia, PA - Whiskey Tango

4 - Washington, DC - The Pinch

6 - Chesapeake, VA - Riffhouse Pub

7 - Fayetteville, NC - Drunk Horse Pub

8 - Charlotte, NC - The Milestone

10 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade



June (supporting Product Of Hate)

11 - Huntsville, AL - Copper Top Tavern

13 - Lafayette, LA - Steam Press Cafe

14 - Houston, TX - Acadia

15 - Dallas, TX - Reno's Chop Shop

16 - Austin, TX - Texas Music Ranch

17 - Fort Stockton, TX - The Garage

18 - Gallup, NM - Juggernaut Music

21 - Phoenix, AZ - Joe's Grotto

23 - Glendale, CA - The Complex

24 - Santa Ana, CA - Malones

27 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro Operahouse

28 - Sacramento, CA - The Colony

29 - Portland, OR - Rock Hard PDX

30 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

July (supporting Product Of Hate)

1 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

2 - Salt Late City, UT - The Royal

4 - Denver, CO - Herman's Hideaway

6 - Dubuque, IA - The Venue

8 - Barrington, IL - Penny Road Pub

9 - Lafayette, IN - The Doom Room

11 - Indianapolis, IN - Taps Live

12 - Lansing, MI - The Loft

13 - Columbus, OH - The Shrunken Head

15 - Buffalo, NY - Stamps

16 - Auburn, NY - Jitz

(Photo by: David Jackson)