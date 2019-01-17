ILL NIÑO Reveal New Band Lineup; New Song Streaming

Latin metal legends, Ill Niño, are excited to debut their first song in in nearly five years, "Sangre", and welcome new members - Shattered Sun vocalist Marcos Leal, rhythm guitarist Sal Dominguez, formerly of Upon A Burning Body, and Sons of Texas' Jess Dehoyos on lead guitar.

Ill Niño founder and drummer Dave Chavarri says, "Sometimes being in a band is like being married - sometimes people grow apart and no longer see eye to eye, and a separation becomes inevitable. We wish our former members the best in their musical careers, and are pumped to move forward with our new band members. Not only have we toured with them, but they're very respected, seasoned musicians, and dudes that have always been our 'Familia' since day one."

Marcos Leal says, "Anyone who knows me knows the love I have for this band. I got my start singing Ill Niño covers in my younger years and this band has always held a special place in my heart. When the opportunity arose to front one of my favorite bands of all time, it was something I needed to consider."

Leal will continue to do double-duty as vocalist for both Ill Niño and Shattered Sun.

Ill Niño's "Sangre" is available at today via iTunes, Google Play and Amazon. An audio preview of the track is available below:

Ill Niño will be announcing two full international tours, as well as a new label home and new official video shortly. The first confirmed dates with the new lineup include appearances at the Reload and Neuborn festivals in Germany in August.

Ill Niño is:

Marcos Leal - Lead Vocals

Laz Pina - Bass

Dave Chavarri- Drums

Daniel Couto - Percussion

Sal Dominguez - Rhythm Guitar

Jes Dehoyos - Lead Guitar