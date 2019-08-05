ILLDISPOSED Issue Official Video “…For The Dead”

Danish death metal veterans, Illdisposed, will release their 15th album, Reveal Your Soul For The Dead, on August 23 via Massacre Records. New video, "...For The Dead", is streaming below.

Reveal Your Soul For The Dead is available for pre-order as a CD Digipak and limited edition vinyl LP, as well as digital download, here. Additional pre-order options will be added soon.

Reveal Your Soul For The Dead contains 11 straight-up, groovy and melodic death metal songs, and was mixed and mastered by Dan Swanö at Unisound.

The album's front cover is a collaboration between Dixon Jong and Bahrull Marta.

Tracklisting:

"Reveal Your Soul..."

"...For The Dead"

"With Hate"

"This Is Our Calling For The End"

"What Will I Become?"

"We Must Endure"

"To Sail You Away"

"We Are One"

"Drink It All"

"She’s Not In Our Way"

"All Is Sworn"

"...For The Dead" video:

(Photo - Gorka Rodrigo)