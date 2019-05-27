ILLDISPOSED To Release New Album In August; Title And Artwork Revealed

Danish death metal veterans, Illdisposed, will release their 15th album, Reveal Your Soul For The Dead, on August 23 via Massacre Records.

The band has finished all recordings - drums at Fast Beat Studio and guitars/bass/vocals as well as editing at The Batcave. Now all tracks will be handed over to Dan Swanö for mixing and mastering.

The album's front cover (see below) is a collaboration between Dixon Jong and Bahrull Marta.

Get ready for 11 straight-up, groovy and melodic death metal songs. More info about the tracklisting as well as pre-order options will follow soon.

(Photo - Gorka Rodrigo)