ILLUMISHADE Featuring ELUVEITIE Vocalist / Harpist FABIENNE ERNI Issue Debut Album; Livestream Release Show Available (Video)

Eluveitie's female vocalist / harpist Fabienne Erni's other band, Illumishade, released their debut album, Eclyptic: Wake Of Shadows, on May 15th. The band issued three singles prior to the release: "Crystal Silence", "World's End" and "Rise".

The tracklist is as follows:

"Passage Through The Clouds"

"The Calling Winds"

"Tales Of Time" (feat. Chrigel Glanzmann)

"The Farewell Arcades"

"Crystal Silence"

"What Have I Become"

"Rise"

"Into The Maelstrom"

"Muse Of Unknown Forces"

"Golden Lands"

"Beyond The Obsidian Veil"

"World’s End"

"Glowing Tides"

The band livestreamed an official release show for the album, which can be viewed below.

Illumishade is:

Fabienne Erni (Vocals)

Jonas Wolf (Guitars)

Yannick Urbanczik (Bass)

Marc Friedrich (Drums)

Mirjam Schnedl (Synth & Orchestrations)