ILLYRIAN - Western Canadian Tour Dates Confirmed

Calgary thrashers Illyrian will be hitting the road in April and May for shows in Alberta and British Columbia (dates listed below). The tour is in support of their latest album Round 2: Fight! unleashed during October of last year. The album was co-produced by the band with Casey Lewis at Echo Base Studios, and mastered by Sacha Laskow (Every Hour Kills, ex-Divinity) at Perfect Fifth Studios.

Catch Illyrian live in concert:

April

20 - Calgary, AB - Nite Owl

21 - Edmonton, AB - DV8

May

2 - Banff, AB - Hoodoo Lounge

8 - Grande Prairie, AB - Better Than Fred's

12 - Abbotsford, BC - Brothers Billiard

13 - Vancouver, BC - Media Club

14 - TBA

15 - Nanaimo, BC - The Cambie

17 - Vernon, BC - Record City

18 - Kelowna, BC - Chaos w/ NoMessisah Radio Show

19 - Prince George, BC - Fore Bistro

20 - Burns Lake, BC - The Dungeon

Formed in 2011 under the name Hellborn Death Engines, the band resurfaced under the new moniker Illyrian with the additions of bassist / vocalist Jeff Perry (Sikarra, ex-Animus Labyrinth) plus British drum sensation Darren May (ex-Deacon Birch) who have brought new and progressive musical mindsets into the band to join original and founding members Scott Onofrychuk (guitars/vocals) and Brandon McNeil (guitars/vocals).

Evolving into a highly technical group playing thrash metal with their erratic and precise on-stage delivery, rapier wit, along with nostalgic charm, Illyrian have removed the constraints of conventional metal sub-genre formula to replace their sound with a melting pot of technical thrash riffs, blistering solos, prog-influenced rhythms along with the band's signature tri-vocal attack.

"Zeta Reticulan" lyric video:

“Round 2: Fight!” lyric video:

(Photo by: Brad Scott)