ILSA Share “Old Maid” Video; West Coast Dates Announced

Horror-obsessed, underground cult Ilsa share the official video for “Old Maid” off the recently, released album Corpse Fortress. The song features guest vocals by Amy KC Oden. Watch the Jeffrey Sisson (Exhumed, Gruesome) music video below.

Additionally, Ilsa have announced fall North American tour dates with Fister. The tour begins November 16th in San Diego, CA and ends November 22nd in Vancouver, BC. Ilsa will also perform select shows in the coming weeks with Monolord, labelmates Usnea and All Pigs Must Die.

Corpse Fortress physical packages are available at Relapse.com and digital downloads via all retail outlets here.

Dates:

November

16 – San Diego, CA – Space

17 – Los Angeles, CA – Midnite Communion V

18 – Oakland, CA – Elbow Room

19 – Sacramento, CA – Blue Lamp

20 – Portland, OR – High Water Mark

21 – Seattle, WA – High Line

22 – Vancouver, BC – Astoria