ILSA Streaming New Song "Long Lost Friend"

Horror-obsessed, underground cult act, Ilsa, are streaming the new song "Long Lost Friend", featured on the band's new album, Corpse Fortress, out March 2nd on CD/LP/DLX. LP/Digital via Relapse Records. Listen to the track below.

Ilsa weave together tales of depravity and devil worship on their Relapse debut Corpse Fortress. Recorded by Kevin Bernsten (Full Of Hell, Code Orange, Magrudergrind, Integrity) in Baltimore, MD at Developing Nations, Corpse Fortress is nine tracks forged in filth with dense layers of emotionally draining sludge, murky, primordial doom and feedback-laden, crusty death metal. Corpse Fortress is easily the rawest, most abhorrent and nasty album in Ilsa’s 10-year career and the perfect soundtrack for the initiated miscreants of this rapidly dying orb.

Physical packages are available at Relapse.com and digital downloads via all retail outlets here.

Tracklisting:

"Hikikomori"

"Nasty, Brutish"

"Cosmos Antinomos"

"Prosector"

"Old Maid"

"Long Lost Friend"

"Ruckenfigur"

"Polly Vaughn"

"Drums Of Dark Gods"

"Nitrogen Narcosis" (Bonus Track)

"Dog River Days "(Bonus Track)

"Long Lost Friend":

“Prosector”: