ILSA Streaming New Track “Prosector”

Horror-obsessed, underground cult Ilsa have shared “Prosector” off the impending, new album Corpse Fortress.

Ilsa comments on the song: “A prosector dissects corpses for the intent of examination or demonstration. With this in mind, we present a short but sick track sprayed from our own gross guts."

Ilsa’s new album Corpse Fortress is due out March 2nd, 2018 on CD/LP/DLX. LP/Digital via Relapse Records. Physical packages are available at Relapse.com and digital downloads via all retail outlets here.

Ilsa weave together tales of depravity and devil worship on their Relapse debut Corpse Fortress. Recorded by Kevin Bernsten (Full Of Hell, Code Orange, Magrudergrind, Integrity) in Baltimore, MD at Developing Nations, Corpse Fortress is nine tracks forged in filth with dense layers of emotionally draining sludge, murky, primordial doom and feedback-laden, crusty death metal. Corpse Fortress is easily the rawest, most abhorrent and nasty album in Ilsa’s 10-year career and the perfect soundtrack for the initiated miscreants of this rapidly dying orb.