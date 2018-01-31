IMAGES OF EDEN Debut “Shield Me” Single / Video

Images Of Eden from Baltimore, MD have released their first single / music video, “Shield Me”, as an unsigned band while they shop record labels for a 2018 release of their full-length CD, titled Soulrise, which was just completed in December, 2017. The album was mixed and mastered by Bill Metoyer (Trouble, Flotsam And Jetsam, Sacred Reich) at Skull-Seven Studios in Hollywood, CA and is ready for pressing.



The single for “Shield Me” is available at all digital media outlets (iTunes, Amazon, etc). The “Shield Me” video was directed by Images Of Eden drummer Steve Dorssom and features "a strong message about the terrible opioid epidemic faced in today's society."

For further details, visit ImagesOfEden.com.