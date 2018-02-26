IMAGES OF EDEN Signs Record Deal With Pavement Entertainment

After an extensive label search, Images Of Eden has signed with Pavement Entertainment for the worldwide release of their upcoming CD, Soulrise. Physical and digital distribution will occur through Sony Music, with a summer street-date pending.



"It has been a long time coming, and we are extremely excited to be working with Pavement Entertainment," says Images Of Eden. "Special thanks to Bill Metoyer for getting us connected to this amazing label."



Pavement Entertainment describes Images Of Eden as, "a fearless concept band that brings together familiar, well-loved elements of metal and rock combined with their own unique vision, message and delivery. The result is a distinct musical hybrid that speaks directly to the struggles and tribulations of the listener."



Check out the official video for "Shield Me":

For further details, visit ImagesOfEden.com.