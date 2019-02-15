IMAGIKA – Featuring KILL RITUAL, KING DIAMOND Members Return With Only Dark Hearts Survive Album

After 10 years give or take Imagika is back with a new CD for 2019. The most successful lineup of the band with guitarist Steven D. Rice (Kill Ritual, Imagika), vocalist Norman Skinner (Skinner, Niviane, Hellscream, Imagika), bassist Jim Pegram (Mudface, Angerhead, Imagika) and guest drummer Matt Thompson (King Diamond) have recorded a blistering new CD that is a modern take of where Imagika left off on their last CD Portrait Of A Hanged Man.

The new eight track effort entitled Only Dark Hearts Survive reflects a updated modern version of the band with massive riffs, hook laden vocals and tight grooves that will be released by a yet to be determined label (yeah get in touch). The CD is currently being mixed and mastered by Andy La Rocque at Sonic Train Studios. Artwork for the release has been handled by Sledgehammer Graphix/Jobert Mello. The band will also release two videos and plan on live appearances in throughout 2019 to support the release.

Tracklisting:

“Where Our Demons Dwell”

“Cast Into Damnation”

“Prisoners Of Fate”

“Suffocate On Hate”

“The Spiteful One”

“The Faceless Rise”

“Firefight”

“Only Dark Hearts Survive”