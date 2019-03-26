IMMOLATION And BROKEN HOPE To Tour Japan For The First Time; DEFILED To Support

This September, death metal legends Broken Hope will directly support death metal gods Immolation (pictured above) for a mini-tour of Japan. Legendary Japanese death metal band Defiled will also join the trek.

Immolation says: "Immolation is very happy to announce that we will be performing for the first time in Japan this coming September! We are excited to finally bring our live show to all our fans in Osaka, Nagoya and Tokyo in September. We are also very excited to announce that joining us on this trip will be our close friends and longtime brothers in Broken Hope! Support on these shows will come from our brothers in Defiled, making this a death metal event to be remembered! We look forward to bringing our music to all the Japanese maniacs and meeting you all in September!"

Broken Hope says: "It's always been a dream for Broken Hope to tour Japan and play for everyone there. Now it's finally coming true! We're extremely happy to announce that Broken Hope will tour Japan for the first time in our existence, and to make it even better, we're going to be direct support to our very good and longtime friends in Immolation - who are also playing Japan for the first time - and we have Japan's sickest band, Defiled on board with us. We can't wait to meet you all and deliver 1000% pure death metal!"

Dates:

September

10 - Osaka, Japan - Pangea (Tickets)

11 - Nagoya, Japan - Imaike Three Stars (Tickets)

12 - Tokyo, Japan - Cyclone (Tickets)

All tickets go on sale March 30.