IMMOLATION Announces Atonement Europe Tour 2017; MELECHESH, AZARATH To Support

New York death metallers, Immolation, have announced dates for their Atonement Europe Tour 2017, which will include support acts Melechesh and Azarath. The tour dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

September

7 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

8 - Huttikon, Switzerland - Meh Suff! Metal Festival

9 - Paris, France - Fall Of Summer Festival

10 - Roeselare, Belgium - De Verlichte Geest

11 - Oberhausen, Germany - Helvete

13 - TBA

14 - TBA

15 - Brescia, Italy - Colony

16 - San Dona di Piave (VE), Italy - Revolver

17 - Belgrade, Serbia - Dom Omladine

18 - Bucarest, Romania - Fabrica

19 - Cluj Napoca, Romania - Flying Circus

20 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert

21 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal

22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice

23 - Kosice, Slovakia - Colloseum

24 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Barrack

26 - Kraków, Poland - Zetpete

27 - Wrocław, Poland - Pralnia

28 - Gdynia, Poland - Ucho

29 - Warszawa, Poland - Proxima

30 - Hultsfred, Sweden - Morkaste Smaland Fest (Immolation only)

(Photo - Rodrigo Fredes)