IMMOLATION Announces Atonement Europe Tour 2017; MELECHESH, AZARATH To Support
August 2, 2017, an hour ago
New York death metallers, Immolation, have announced dates for their Atonement Europe Tour 2017, which will include support acts Melechesh and Azarath. The tour dates are listed below.
Tour dates:
September
7 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
8 - Huttikon, Switzerland - Meh Suff! Metal Festival
9 - Paris, France - Fall Of Summer Festival
10 - Roeselare, Belgium - De Verlichte Geest
11 - Oberhausen, Germany - Helvete
13 - TBA
14 - TBA
15 - Brescia, Italy - Colony
16 - San Dona di Piave (VE), Italy - Revolver
17 - Belgrade, Serbia - Dom Omladine
18 - Bucarest, Romania - Fabrica
19 - Cluj Napoca, Romania - Flying Circus
20 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert
21 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal
22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice
23 - Kosice, Slovakia - Colloseum
24 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Barrack
26 - Kraków, Poland - Zetpete
27 - Wrocław, Poland - Pralnia
28 - Gdynia, Poland - Ucho
29 - Warszawa, Poland - Proxima
30 - Hultsfred, Sweden - Morkaste Smaland Fest (Immolation only)
(Photo - Rodrigo Fredes)