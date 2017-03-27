IMMOLATION Live At Wacken Open Air 2016; Video Of Full Performance Streaming

New York death metal giants, Immolation, devastated Bullhead City Circus when they hit Germany’s Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2016. Video footage of the band’s full performance is now available for streaming below.

Immolation’s setlist:

“Spectacle Of Lies”

“Majesty Of Decay”

“Despondent Souls”

“Kingdom Of Conspiracyv

“Epiphany”

“Dawn Of Possession”

“Father You're Not A Father”

“Glorious Epoch”

“Immolation”

“All That Awaits Us”

Immolation’s new album, Atonement, is out now via Nuclear Blast Records.