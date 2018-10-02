IMMOLATION - New Trailer For Death ...Is Just The Beginning MMXVIII Compilation Features Snippet Of Band's Cover Of SEPULTURA's "Morbid Visions" Feat. MAX CAVALERA; Video

A new trailer for death metal compilation, Death ...Is Just The Beginning, featuring a snippet of Immolation's cover of the Sepultura classic "Morbid Visions" (feat. Max Cavalera) can be found below.

Immolation stated about the compilation: "We had a great time recording Sepultura's 'Morbid Visions’ as it was one of the classic songs we used to cover on stage back in the day when our band first started! So to record this track, and even more amazing to have Max as part of it, was something really special for us!! We are glad to share this with all the fans of extreme music and to be included on this installment with such great bands!”

Nuclear Blast’s involvement with death metal harkens back to the late ‘80s and early ‘90s explosion of this heavy and deadly genre. The Death ...Is Just The Beginning compilations paved the way to the introduction of many soon to become legendary acts such as Pungent Stench, Dismember, Hypocrisy, Kataklysm. While the scene suffered a bit of stagnation somewhere in the mid-to-late ‘90s, the genre as a whole never went away and Nuclear Blast continued to release quality death metal in the form of bands such as Hypocrisy, Kataklysm, Decapitated, etc.

…And just like the undead, they always come back! Nuclear Blast is proud to announce the unearthing of this legendary series simply titled MMXVIII. Brace yourselves as death metal has never been this deadly. And remember, Death ...Is Just the Beginning.

Highlights for this latest instalment include some re-recordings of classic tracks, Nuclear Blast bands performing covers of classic songs from other Nuclear Blast artists, demos and rarities of previously released and unreleased songs, original cover artwork by Blake Armstrong and layout by Marcelo Vasco (Slayer, Kreator).

Out on October 19th, Death …Is Just The Beginning MMXVII will be available as a CD jewel, limited cassette, colored vinyl, long sleeve shirt, T-shirt + CD bundle & mail-order edition boxset. Pre-order the compilation here.

Death ...Is Just The Beginning MMXVII tracklisting:

Benediction - "Tear Off These Fucking Wings" (unreleased demo of new song)

Kataklysm - "The Awakener" (re-recorded)

Hypocrisy - "They Lie" (The Exploited cover)

The Spirit - "Illuminate The Night Sky"

Memoriam - "The War Rages On" (demo)

Insidious Disease - "Soul Excavation" (unreleased new song)

Possessed - "Abandoned" (unreleased demo of new song)

Thy Art Is Murder - "The Son Of Misery"

Immolation - "Morbid Visions" (feat. Max Cavalera) (Sepultura cover)

Nailed To Obscurity - "King Delusion" (unreleased new song)

Bleeding Gods - "Beloved By Artemis"

Decapitated - "Sane" (Meshuggah cover)

Aenimus - "Before The Eons" (unreleased new song)

Paradise Lost - "Frozen Illusion" (previously released Japanese only b-side)

Carcass - "A Wraith In The Apparatus"

Brujeria - "Viva Presidente Trump!" (previously only available digitally and on vinyl)