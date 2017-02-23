IMMOLATION Release Atonement Track-By Track Video #2

New York death metal giants, Immolation, will release their new album, Atonement, tomorrow (February 24th) via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the band has launched a second track-by-track video. Two track-by-track videos are available for streaming below.

Atonement was recorded at Millbrook Sound Studios in Millbrook, NY with longtime producer Paul Orofino, and mixed and mastered once again by Zack Ohren (All Shall Perish, Suffocation). Cover art was created by renowned artist Pär Olofsson (Immortal, Exodus), along with additional artwork by the very talented Zbigniew Bielak (Enslaved, Watain).

Pre-order a physical copy of Atonement by itself or in various bundles from the Nuclear Blast webshop. "Destructive Currents" is now available as an instant download, when you pre-order Atonement from iTunes and Amazon (widget below).

Atonement tracklisting:

“The Distorting Light”

“When The Jackals Come”

“Fostering The Divide”

“Rise The Heretics”

“Thrown To The Fire”

“Destructive Currents”

“Lower”

“Atonement”

“Above All”

“The Power Of Gods”

“Epiphany”

Bonus Track (CD only):

“Immolation” (re-recorded)

Track-by-track #1:

Track-by-track #2:

“Fostering The Divide” lyric video:

Trailer #1

Trailer #2:

Trailer #3:

Trailer #4:

Trailer #5:

Trailer #6:

“Destructive Currents”:

Immolation are out with Max & Iggor Cavalera on the second leg of their Return To Roots Tour.

"We are really excited to be a part of this tour! It is no secret that Sepultura was one of our earliest influences, and Max and Iggor were the force behind it all! From Bestial Devastation and Morbid Visions to Schizophrenia, Sepultura was one of the classic metal acts that is responsible for inspiring us to do what we do!

"To be able to join these guys around the US is definitely something special for us and we feel this whole package is going to have a lot to offer for the entire extreme metal scene! We look forward to seeing the metal masses out there in February!"

February

23 - Chicago, IL - Portage Theater

25 - Denver, CO - The Summit Music Hall

27 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

March

1 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

2 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

3 - San Francisco, CA - Slims

4 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

Immolation is:

Ross Dolan - bass/vocals

Robert Vigna - guitar

Steve Shalaty - Drums

Alex Bouks - guitar

(Photo - Rodrigo Fredes)