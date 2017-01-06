IMMOLATION Release Second Video Trailer For Upcoming Atonement Album

New York death metal giants, Immolation, will release their new album, Atonement, on February 24th via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the band has released the second video trailer, in which Ross Dolan discusses how he became the singer and bass player of the band.

Ross Dolan and guitarist Bob Vigna discuss what lead up to the creation of Atonement in the first trailer:

Atonement was recorded at Millbrook Sound Studios in Millbrook, NY with longtime producer Paul Orofino, and mixed and mastered once again by Zack Ohren (All Shall Perish, Suffocation). Cover art was created by renowned artist Pär Olofsson (Immortal, Exodus), along with additional artwork by the very talented Zbigniew Bielak (Enslaved, Watain).

Comments vocalist/bassist Ross Dolan: "We are excited that everyone will finally get a preview of what the new record has to offer. Atonement is a very dark and haunting album both musically and lyrically, commenting on the darker side of humanity and the world today. Each song on this album is unique in its own way, offering the listener a wide range of dark and sinister passages that I think really hone in on all the elements that make this band what it is.

"The sound of this record is exactly what we were hoping for, and we feel the production really gives these songs that massive sound and dark sinister feel they needed. Zack and Paul really nailed it with this one and made our tenth album our best sounding record to date. We are all very proud of what we have created here, and we hope everyone else will enjoy these 11 songs as much as we think they will.

"The song “Atonement” is about that blind fury and destructivnes of religious extremism regardless of where it comes from and under what religious banner it flies. The cover piece was inspired by a passage of lyrics from this song, and Par managed to create a visual for those four lines that just blew us away. So needless to say, we are very pleased with the overall look and feel of the album, which also includes 4 amazing pieces of artwork done by the extremely talented Zbigniew Bielak.

"We chose the song “Destructive Currents” as the first song to leak to the fans because it's a fast and aggressive song that gets right down to business. It's just dark and powerful, and I think it gives everyone a sense of whats in store for them with this release. Lyrically the song deals with the herd/mob mentality and how it gets fed, manipulated and exploited by outside forces. These are the currents of deception, misinformation and destruction, which are designed to mislead people. So that's really the idea behind the song lyrically.".

Pre-order a physical copy of Atonement by itself or in various bundles from the Nuclear Blast webshop. "Destructive Currents" is now available as an instant download, when you pre-order Atonement from iTunes and Amazon (widget below).

Atonement tracklisting:

“The Distorting Light”

“When The Jackals Come”

“Fostering The Divide”

“Rise The Heretics”

“Thrown To The Fire”

“Destructive Currents”

“Lower”

“Atonement”

“Above All”

“The Power Of Gods”

“Epiphany”

Bonus Track (CD only):

“Immolation” (re-recorded)

“Destructive Currents”:

Immolation are pleased to join Max & Iggor Cavalera on the upcoming second leg of their Return To Roots Tour, in February/March.

"We are really excited to be a part of this tour! It is no secret that Sepultura was one of our earliest influences, and Max and Iggor were the force behind it all! From Bestial Devastation and Morbid Visions to Schizophrenia, Sepultura was one of the classic metal acts that is responsible for inspiring us to do what we do!

"To be able to join these guys around the US is definitely something special for us and we feel this whole package is going to have a lot to offer for the entire extreme metal scene! We look forward to seeing the metal masses out there in February!"

February

9 - Las Vegas, NV - Vinyl - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

10 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock

11 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes Sports Cafe

12 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

14 - Dallas, TX - Trees

15 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

16 - Little Rock, AR - Revolution Music Room

17 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

18 - Columbus, OH - Alrosa Villa

19 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

20 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

21 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

22 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

23 - Chicago, IL - Portage Theater

25 - Denver, CO - The Summit Music Hall

27 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

March

1 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

2 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

3 - San Francisco, CA - Slims

4 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

Immolation is:

Ross Dolan - bass/vocals

Robert Vigna - guitar

Steve Shalaty - Drums

Alex Bouks - guitar