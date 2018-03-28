IMMORTAL BIRD Announce US Tour Dates With GLACIAL TOMB
Blackened death grind unit Immortal Bird have checked in with the following update:
"We'll be doing ten days of grinding sludgy shows with our Denver friends in Glacial Tomb (members of Khemmis, ex-Abigail Williams)! We'll be playing a bunch of our new material and sharing stages with some srsly sick bands on this run, including Pyrrhon (Saint Vitus Bar), God Root (Kung Fu Necktie), Occultist (Strange Matter), Dreadnought (Hi-Dive Denver), and more.
Also, the Richmond show is on Rae's birthday and the Chicago show is the 100th with Nate Madden and Matt Korajczyk on guitar and drums. We did the math. We think. Celebrate with us."
The tour schedule is as follows:
June
7 - St. Louis, MO - Sinkhole
8 - Columbus, OH - Spacebar
9 - Washington, DC - The Pinch
10 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie
11 - Richmond, VA - Strange Matter
12 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Howlers
14 - Chicago, IL - Livewire
15 - Lawrence, KS - Replay Lounge
16 - Denver, CO - HiDive