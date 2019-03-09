IMMORTAL BIRD Announce West Coast Tour Dates For May / June 2019

Immortal Bird, fronted by Thrawsunblat drummer Rae Amitay, have checked in with the following update:

"We've got dates on the way to/from Northwest Terror Fest and some of 'em are with Gadget and Cloud Rat! We haven't been out west since 2016, and we're stoked to return and debut tunes from LP3, out this year via 20 Buck Spin. More info on that soon! See ya on the road!"

Tour dates are as follows:

May

24 - Denver, CO - Syntax*

25 - Colorado Springs, CO - Triple Nickel*

27 - Tempe, AZ - Yucca Tap Room*

28 - Los Angeles, CA - Catch One

29 - Sacramento, CA - Blue Lamp

30 - Oakland, CA - Elbo Room JL*

31 - Eugene, OR - Old Nick's

June

1 - Seattle, WA - Northwest Terror Fest

2 - Portland, OR - High Water Mark

4 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

6 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar

* w/ Gadget & Cloud Rat