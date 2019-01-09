IMMORTAL BIRD Begin Recording Album #3; Video Available

Immortal Bird, fronted by Thrawsunblat drummer Rae Amitay, have checked in with the following update:

"Yesterday we drove 1,000 miles and today we start the recording process on our third album with Dave Otero at Flatline Audio.

We had to turn the sound off because this is an unrecorded song but maybe you can use your imagination. Tomorrow some srs tracking begins on Album 3 so we're taking advantage of every opportunity to practice. Follow us on IG for more frequent and hopefully not terribly mundane updates!"

