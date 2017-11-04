IMMORTAL BIRD Check In From Leeds On First Ever European / UK Tour - "You Cleaned Us Out Of A Ton Of Merch, You Beautiful People"

Blackened death grind unit Immortal Bird kicked off their first ever European tour on October 21st in Reims, France at L'excalibur. The band has checked in with the following update:

"Leeds! Damnation Prefest manaics! You cleaned us out of a ton of merch, you beautiful people. We are so chuffed that we'd like to offer you (and all those watching our adventures on the world wide web) a 20% discount on our stuff that we couldn't bring across the pond, stuff we sold out of this evening (but have more at home) + a very small number of our Euro tour shirts since we only have one show left! Head over to our Bandcamp and use the code DAMNATION. We'll keep this going til next Friday!"

Video of Immortal Bird's entire aforementioned Reims set courtesy of Grindinghell is available below.

Immortal Bird wrap up their European tour tonight (November 4th) at The Golden Fleece in Nottingham, UK.