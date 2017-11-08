IMMORTAL BIRD Issue European Tour Wrap-Up - "Eternal Appreciation To The People Who Saw Us Play"

Blackened death grind unit Immortal Bird kicked off their first ever European tour on October 21st in Reims, France at L'excalibur and wrapped things up on November 4th on Nottingham, UK at The Golden Fleece. The band has checked in with the following update:

"Words can't do justice to describe the last few weeks in Europe/UK with the mighty Moshpig, but here's a few: Guys, we love you so, so, much! Forever grateful to have shared this experience together. Huge thanks to GDQ Bookings, the wonderful promoters/venues that took amazing care of us, gave us the opportunity to perform, and made our first tour overseas such an incredible adventure. And of course, eternal appreciation to the people who saw us play. This won't be our last Eurotrip, but this first one will always be indelibly special to us. We have a short US run in December with Falls Of Rauros to close out the year (full details coming very soon), and a lot happening in 2018. Stay tuned. Thank you."

Video of Immortal Bird's entire aforementioned Reims set courtesy of Grindinghell is available below.