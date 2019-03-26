IMMORTAL BIRD On New Album - "Artwork Is Finished, Masters Are Done"
March 26, 2019, an hour ago
Immortal Bird, fronted by Thrawsunblat drummer Rae Amitay, have checked in with the following update:
"Artwork is finished. Masters are done. Release details soon via 20 Buck Spin. Touring this May/June and making plans for the rest of the year. Meanwhile, future productivity has been slightly delayed/redirected toward the stormtrooper helmet in our practice space."
Immortal Bird tour dates are as follows:
May
24 - Denver, CO - Syntax*
25 - Colorado Springs, CO - Triple Nickel*
27 - Tempe, AZ - Yucca Tap Room*
28 - Los Angeles, CA - Catch One
29 - Sacramento, CA - Blue Lamp
30 - Oakland, CA - Elbo Room JL*
31 - Eugene, OR - Old Nick's
June
1 - Seattle, WA - Northwest Terror Fest
2 - Portland, OR - High Water Mark
4 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
6 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar
* w/ Gadget & Cloud Rat