IMMORTAL BIRD On New Album - "Artwork Is Finished, Masters Are Done"

Immortal Bird, fronted by Thrawsunblat drummer Rae Amitay, have checked in with the following update:

"Artwork is finished. Masters are done. Release details soon via 20 Buck Spin. Touring this May/June and making plans for the rest of the year. Meanwhile, future productivity has been slightly delayed/redirected toward the stormtrooper helmet in our practice space."

Immortal Bird tour dates are as follows:

May

24 - Denver, CO - Syntax*

25 - Colorado Springs, CO - Triple Nickel*

27 - Tempe, AZ - Yucca Tap Room*

28 - Los Angeles, CA - Catch One

29 - Sacramento, CA - Blue Lamp

30 - Oakland, CA - Elbo Room JL*

31 - Eugene, OR - Old Nick's

June

1 - Seattle, WA - Northwest Terror Fest

2 - Portland, OR - High Water Mark

4 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

6 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar

* w/ Gadget & Cloud Rat