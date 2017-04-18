IMMORTAL BIRD's Stolen Tour Van Recovered With Merchandise Intact - "Expect A 'Thieves Suck' Sale..."

Immortal Bird's tour van was stolen on February 21st in Brooklyn, NY. The band lost all of their gear, merchandise and personal belongings but opted to stay on the road to finish the tour with the aid of tourmates Withered and the fans. The band has checked in with the following update:

"Van Theft Update: The Final Chapter:

The 'good' news is that the NY authorities found Laverne, our stolen van. The bad news is that she was totally gutted and stripped for parts, no trace of our equipment remained, and she's donezo. Also no leads on who did this, and despite searching extensively, no sign of our gear.

The good news is that the thieves were seemingly not big Immortal Bird fans, and they left the majority of our merch intact. So, we're back in business in that regard. Expect a 'Thieves Suck' sale once we get back from Berserker IV at The Crofoot and update our Bandcamp!

Thank you guys so much for all the love and support."