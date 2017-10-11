IMMORTAL BIRD To Kick Off European Tour With MOSHPIG; Trek Marks Band's First Time Ever Performing Overseas

Blackened death grind unit, Immortal Bird, will bring their surly odes overseas for a European live takeover later this month. Set to begin October 21st and level fifteen cities through November 4th, the journey marks the band's first time ever performing in European territory. The band will be joined by French grindcore maniacs Moshpig. See all confirmed dates below.

"It's our first time touring Europe," says vocalist Rae Amitay. "We're going out with a super intense and fun French grindcore band, Moshpig, hitting four countries in two weeks, and a couple of the highlights will be the Damnation Prefest in Leeds and Bilbao Deathfest in Spain with Sete Star Sept, Pulmonary Fibrosis, Internal Suffering, and a bunch more. Very stoked to get out of the US for a minute!"

Tour dates:

October

21 - Excalibur - Reims, France

22 - Riveter - Nancy, France

23 - Epplehaus - Tübingen, Germany

24 - La Comedia - Montreuil, France

25 - Le Dock - Grenoble, France

26 - Les Pavillons Sauvages - Toulouse, France

27 - Bilbao Deathfest - Bilbao, Spain

28 - La Scene Michelet - Nantes, France

29 - O'Flaherty's Pub - Lorient, France

30 - Bar Live - Roubaix, France

31 - The Dev - London, UK

November

1 - The Alma Inn - Bolton, UK

2 - Trillians Rockbar - Newcastle, UK

3 - Damnation Prefest - Leeds, UK

4 - The Golden Fleece - Nottingham, UK

Check out live footage of the band playing Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, New York earlier this year: