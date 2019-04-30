IMMORTAL BIRD To Release Thrive On Neglect Album In June; New Track Streaming

Bands mixing subgenres in underground metal often do so with mixed and inconsistent results. Not so with Chicago's Immortal Bird who wield their eclectic savagery with meticulous cohesion and sharpened ferocity. Returning with Thrive On Neglect, the band's second LP, and first for 20 Buck Spin, Immortal Bird takes the perilous road of musical diversity and command it with a bloodthirsty rage. First single, “Anger Breeds Contempt”, is streaming below.

With a multi-layered sound running the gamut from pummeling grind and death metal to dissonant blackened metal, angular noise, and complex hardcore, Immortal Bird defy simple categorization. The band's compositions fuse into strikingly savage songs, vast in their scope and more than the sum of their disparate parts, merging the progressive and destructive into a maelstrom of raging fire. Rae Amitay's seething vocal exorcisms and targeted lyrical aggression provide the connective tissue holding the stylized violence together.

Aided and abetted by the incomparable Dave Otero (Archspire, Cattle Decapitation, Khemmis) Thrive On Neglect features a punishingly heavy production ideally suited for Immortal Bird's tumultuous arrangements and orchestrated chaos. Nearly four years in the making, Thrive On Neglect is a blistering statement of intent from a band ascending into full bloom.

Immortal Bird's Thrive On Neglect will see release on CD, LP, and digital formats. Physical preorders available soon.

Tracklisting:

“Anger Breeds Contempt”

“House Of Anhedonia”

“Vestigal Warnings”

“Avolition”

“Solace In Dead Structures”

“Quisquillian Company”

“Stumbling Towards Catharsis”

“Anger Breeds Contempt”:

Immortal Bird will take to the streets on near-two-week US tour next month that includes an appearance at Northwest Terror Fest as well as performances with Gadget and Cloud Rat on select shows.

Immortal Bird tour dates are as follows:

May

24 - Denver, CO - Syntax*

25 - Colorado Springs, CO - Triple Nickel*

27 - Tempe, AZ - Yucca Tap Room*

28 - Los Angeles, CA - Catch One

29 - Sacramento, CA - Blue Lamp

30 - Oakland, CA - Elbo Room JL*

31 - Eugene, OR - Old Nick's

June

1 - Seattle, WA - Northwest Terror Fest

2 - Portland, OR - High Water Mark

4 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

6 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar

* w/ Gadget & Cloud Rat