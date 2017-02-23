IMMORTAL BIRD - Van Stolen In Brooklyn, NY; Seeking Assistance In Tracking It Down

Currently on the road in the US with Withered, Immortal Bird have checked in with the following update:

"This is a post we never wanted to make. This afternoon when we headed to our van we discovered it was missing. No broken glass, great neighborhood, everything was locked up and hidden away. We hoped it had been towed, but that wasn't the case. The NYPD found a video of our van blowing through the Verrazano Narrows Bridge toll at 6 AM. We parked at 3 AM. It has been stolen, and we think we were probably targeted and followed from Saint Vitus. We have filed a report and will regrettably have to miss our Boston show tonight. We are determined to keep the tour with Withered going but we have to figure out how. All of our gear and every bit of our merch was in the van. This is absolutely devastating and completely shocking. As we have no merch, all we have is our digital music on Bandcamp. Our PayPal is amitaydrums@gmail.com as well.

In the meantime, NY/NJ area please keep an eye out for a black 2006 Ford E350 with Illinois plates.

Right now our plan is to make our show tomorrow in Portland (Maine) unless the NYPD or unforeseen circumstances intervene. We are also overwhelmed by the love and support we've seen today, and we can't wait to see our brothers in Withered again."

A GoFundMe page has been launched here to assist Immortal Bird in getting back on their feet.

* van pictured is not the actual van, but the same color/model