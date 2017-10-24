IMMORTAL BIRD - Video Of Complete Set From First Ever European Tour Kick-Off Show Posted
October 24, 2017, 29 minutes ago
Blackened death grind unit Immortal Bird kicked off their first ever European tour on October 21st in Reims, France at L'excalibur. Video of their entire set courtesy of Grindinghell is available below.
"It's our first time touring Europe," says vocalist Rae Amitay. "We're going out with a super intense and fun French grindcore band, Moshpig, hitting four countries in two weeks, and a couple of the highlights will be the Damnation Prefest in Leeds and Bilbao Deathfest in Spain with Sete Star Sept, Pulmonary Fibrosis, Internal Suffering, and a bunch more. Very stoked to get out of the US for a minute!"
Tour dates:
October
24 - La Comedia - Montreuil, France
25 - Le Dock - Grenoble, France
26 - Les Pavillons Sauvages - Toulouse, France
27 - Bilbao Deathfest - Bilbao, Spain
28 - La Scene Michelet - Nantes, France
29 - O'Flaherty's Pub - Lorient, France
30 - Bar Live - Roubaix, France
31 - The Dev - London, UK
November
1 - The Alma Inn - Bolton, UK
2 - Trillians Rockbar - Newcastle, UK
3 - Damnation Prefest - Leeds, UK
4 - The Golden Fleece - Nottingham, UK