IMMORTAL BIRD - Video Of Complete Set From First Ever European Tour Kick-Off Show Posted

Blackened death grind unit Immortal Bird kicked off their first ever European tour on October 21st in Reims, France at L'excalibur. Video of their entire set courtesy of Grindinghell is available below.

"It's our first time touring Europe," says vocalist Rae Amitay. "We're going out with a super intense and fun French grindcore band, Moshpig, hitting four countries in two weeks, and a couple of the highlights will be the Damnation Prefest in Leeds and Bilbao Deathfest in Spain with Sete Star Sept, Pulmonary Fibrosis, Internal Suffering, and a bunch more. Very stoked to get out of the US for a minute!"

Tour dates:

October

24 - La Comedia - Montreuil, France

25 - Le Dock - Grenoble, France

26 - Les Pavillons Sauvages - Toulouse, France

27 - Bilbao Deathfest - Bilbao, Spain

28 - La Scene Michelet - Nantes, France

29 - O'Flaherty's Pub - Lorient, France

30 - Bar Live - Roubaix, France

31 - The Dev - London, UK

November

1 - The Alma Inn - Bolton, UK

2 - Trillians Rockbar - Newcastle, UK

3 - Damnation Prefest - Leeds, UK

4 - The Golden Fleece - Nottingham, UK