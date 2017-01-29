IMMORTAL - Drum Recordings For New Album Complete

Photograve Management has checked in with the following Immortal update:

"Horgh has completed the recordings of the drums for the upcoming Immortal album. Drums were recorded at Abyss Studios in Sweden, together with Peter Tägtgren, who already worked with IMMORTAL several times before. More news coming soon..."

Norwegian black metal legends, Immortal, started recording their ninth album in January. After the announced split with vocalist/guitarist Abbath in 2015 guitarist Demonaz will now handle vocal duties while Horgh will continue to play the drums.

Demonaz and Horgh state: "The songs have been ready for some time, but we wanted to record it at the right place and time. We will once again work with Peter Tägtgren at Abyss Studios. who produced our last four albums. The band will enter the studio during wintertime to have the right atmosphere. We look forward to recording and presenting the new album to the Immortal hordes sometime in 2017."

Tracks to appear on the new album include:

“Northern Chaos Gods”

“Into Battle Ride”

“Gates To Blashyrkh”

“Blacker Of Worlds”

“Where Mountains Rise”

“Grim And Dark”

“Called To Ice”

“Ravendark”

Stay tuned for more details.