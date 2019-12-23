IMMORTAL Sock Puppet Parody IMMORTAL CHRISTMAS Release "Frostbite The Snowman" Video

Sock Puppet Parody return with a new holiday themed video featuring sock puppet metal band, Immortal Christmas.

"Twas the night before Christmas and cradled between the Norwegian mountaintops, Immortal Christmas, a sock puppet representation of the band Immortal, embarks into a snowman contest judged by Metal Santa himself.

"In an attempt to win the contest, Immortal Christmas resurrect a snowman called Frostbite The Snowman. Frostbite triggers an avalanche to destroy the competition which lands the sock puppet outfit on Santa’s naughty list. But in the end, Santa delivers the first prize ribbon to our black metal heroes. Prepare yourself for 'Frostbite The Snowman'."