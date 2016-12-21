IMMORTAL To Enter Abyss Studios In January To Begin Recording New Album; Song Titles Revealed

Norwegian black metal legends, Immortal, will start recording their ninth album in January. After the announced split with vocalist/guitarist Abbath in 2015 guitarist Demonaz will now handle vocal duties while Horgh will continue to play the drums.

Demonaz and Horgh state: ”The songs have been ready for some time, but we wanted to record it at the right place and time. We will once again work with Peter Tägtgren at Abyss Studios. who produced our last four albums. The band will enter the studio during wintertime to have the right atmosphere. We look forward to recording and presenting the new album to the Immortal hordes sometime in 2017.”

Tracks to appear on the new album include:

“Northern Chaos Gods”

“Into Battle Ride”

“Gates To Blashyrkh”

“Blacker Of Worlds”

“Where Mountains Rise”

“Grim And Dark”

“Called To Ice”

“Ravendark”

Stay tuned for more details.

For metal fans Christmas isn’t Christmas until it’s Immortal Christmas.

In the desolate wasteland of Norwegian mountain tops, little boys and girls tell Santa their deepest wishes, but Immortal Christmas has a list and only Santa can grant them what they desire most, lumps of coal! It's a good thing they've been naughty all year.

Sock Puppet Parody takes iconic bands and glorifies their undergarments by making high quality music videos featuring socks. Immortal Christmas III “Inquisition” is a holiday special from Sock Puppet Parody.