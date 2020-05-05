IMONOLITH Drummer RYAN VAN POEDEROOYEN Featured In "Foregone" Playthrough Video

Imonolith - featuring members of the Devin Townsend Project and Imonolith - have checked in with the following update:

"Coming at you with something special for this week’s edition of #TheQuarantineSessions! Ever wonder what it’s like behind RVP’s drum set? Get a bird’s eye view in this exclusive drum cam footage of the actual State Of Being’ album recording from the Armoury Studios!

Back next week with the full play through video for 'Dig', and don’t forget we’ll be live on Instagram on Tuesday, May 5th at 9am PT to chat with you! See you there!"

State Of Being album details.

Tracklisting:

"State Of Being" (intro)

"Becoming The Enemy" (feat. Johannes Eckerstrom)

"Instinct"

"Dig"

"The Mourning"

"Forgone"

"Breathe"

"The Reign" (feat. Jens Kidman)

"We Never Forget"

"Hollow"

"Persevere"

