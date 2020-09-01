IMONOLITH Drummer RYAN VAN POEDEROOYEN Gives A Tour Of Vancouver's Armoury Studios (Video)

Canadian all-star modern metal band Imonolith have checked in with a new update:

"Imonoblabs are about showing the different sides of each members personality. Ryan Van Poederooyen decides to take you for a tour of his favourite studio that he's recorded in to date: Armoury Studios in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Ryan has recorded numerous albums here and the tour he takes you on in this video will show why he loves recording in this studio so much."

Imonolith, featuring drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project), guitarist Brian ‘Beav’ Wadell (Devin Townsend Project), Jon Howard (Threat Signal), guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy) and Scott Whalen (Econoline Crush), recently launched a new series via social media called Inside The Album, offering a look behind-the-scenes of their debut record, State Of Being. In the clip below they get into "The Reign"

State Of Being album details below.

Tracklisting:

"State Of Being" (intro)

"Becoming The Enemy" (feat. Johannes Eckerstrom)

"Instinct"

"Dig"

"The Mourning"

"Forgone"

"Breathe"

"The Reign" (feat. Jens Kidman)

"We Never Forget"

"Hollow"

"Persevere"

