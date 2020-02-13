IMONOLITH Drummer RYAN VAN POEDEROOYEN Offering Lessons On Upcoming European / UK Tour

Imonolith, the new metal powerhouse featuring vocalist Jon Howard (Threat Signal, Skye Asylum), drummer Ryan ‘RVP’ Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project), guitarist Brian Waddell (Devin Townsend Project), and second guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods Of Mayhem, Noise Therapy), are gearing up for a UK / European headlining tour through March and April in support of their forthcoming debut album. Van Poederooyen has checked in with the following update:

"I'll be back in the UK and Europe from March 27th to April 27th. I will be teaching drum lessons on tour once again, like I did with the DTP. How does it work ? Read on...

Below are all the dates for available drum lessons during Imonolith’s upcoming headlining tour in the the UK and Europe this coming March and April. There will only be two one-on-one lessons available per city. Since they can go fast, it is always based off of a first come, first serve basis. If you would like to book a lesson and get all the details for it, all you have to do is message me on this page. I will return your message personally, and confirm your slot or let you know if the lessons have been booked up. Each lesson is 100% catered to each student and is one-on-one with me! My goal is to inspire and motivate you with anything you want to learn from me. These lessons have been fun and a huge success in the past... I look forward to continuing the fun!"

March

27 - Sheffield, UK - Corporation

28 - Newcastle, UK - Think Tank

29 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

30 - Glasgow, UK - Broadcast

31 - Bristol, UK - Exchange

April

1 - London, UK - Underworld

2 - Bree, Belgium - Ragnarok

4 - Copenhagen, Denmark - High Voltage

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyrkan

8 - Mainz, Germany - Schon Schon

9 - Turin, Italy - Blah-Blah

10 - Como, Italy - Centrale Rock Pub

11 - Verona, Italy - The Factory

12 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse Bar

13 - Ljubljana, Slovenia- Orto Bar

14 - Zagreb, Croatia - Hard Place

15 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Live & Loud

16 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club

17 - Budapest, Hungary - ROBOT

18 - Geislingen, Germany - MieV

19 - Martigny, Switzerland - Sunset Bar

21 - Prague, Czech Republic - Rock Cafe

23 - Bochum, Germany - Die Trompete

24 - Cham, Germany - L.A. Live Club Cafe

25 - Dobeln, Germany - KL17

27 - Nijverdal, Netherlands - Cult Art Shop