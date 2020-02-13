IMONOLITH Drummer RYAN VAN POEDEROOYEN Offering Lessons On Upcoming European / UK Tour
February 13, 2020, an hour ago
Imonolith, the new metal powerhouse featuring vocalist Jon Howard (Threat Signal, Skye Asylum), drummer Ryan ‘RVP’ Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project), guitarist Brian Waddell (Devin Townsend Project), and second guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods Of Mayhem, Noise Therapy), are gearing up for a UK / European headlining tour through March and April in support of their forthcoming debut album. Van Poederooyen has checked in with the following update:
"I'll be back in the UK and Europe from March 27th to April 27th. I will be teaching drum lessons on tour once again, like I did with the DTP. How does it work ? Read on...
Below are all the dates for available drum lessons during Imonolith’s upcoming headlining tour in the the UK and Europe this coming March and April. There will only be two one-on-one lessons available per city. Since they can go fast, it is always based off of a first come, first serve basis. If you would like to book a lesson and get all the details for it, all you have to do is message me on this page. I will return your message personally, and confirm your slot or let you know if the lessons have been booked up. Each lesson is 100% catered to each student and is one-on-one with me! My goal is to inspire and motivate you with anything you want to learn from me. These lessons have been fun and a huge success in the past... I look forward to continuing the fun!"
March
27 - Sheffield, UK - Corporation
28 - Newcastle, UK - Think Tank
29 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
30 - Glasgow, UK - Broadcast
31 - Bristol, UK - Exchange
April
1 - London, UK - Underworld
2 - Bree, Belgium - Ragnarok
4 - Copenhagen, Denmark - High Voltage
5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyrkan
8 - Mainz, Germany - Schon Schon
9 - Turin, Italy - Blah-Blah
10 - Como, Italy - Centrale Rock Pub
11 - Verona, Italy - The Factory
12 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse Bar
13 - Ljubljana, Slovenia- Orto Bar
14 - Zagreb, Croatia - Hard Place
15 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Live & Loud
16 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club
17 - Budapest, Hungary - ROBOT
18 - Geislingen, Germany - MieV
19 - Martigny, Switzerland - Sunset Bar
21 - Prague, Czech Republic - Rock Cafe
23 - Bochum, Germany - Die Trompete
24 - Cham, Germany - L.A. Live Club Cafe
25 - Dobeln, Germany - KL17
27 - Nijverdal, Netherlands - Cult Art Shop