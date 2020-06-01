IMONOLITH Drummer RYAN VAN POEDEROOYEN's Live Feed Fridays: Episode 7 - DEVIN TOWSEND PROJECT's "Juular" In Paris 2012 (Video)

Imonolith / ex-Devin Townsend Project drummer Ryan van Poederooyen has posted Episode 6 of his Live Feed Fridays - Episode 6. This time it's DTP's "Juular" live in Paris, France at the Bataclan in 2012.

Ryan: "For my seventh episode of RVP LFF, I chose the song 'Juular' from Devin Townsend Project's Deconstruction album. This was a fun song to play live. Fast, all double bass, fun fills and every crowd we played to went off to this song whenever we played it!

Some of the reasons I chose this performance:

- This song has been requested a lot... so here it is :)

- Crowds in Paris have always been incredible for the DTP, so I always enjoyed playing this city. This crowd was extra pumped because this was a co-headlining tour / show with Fear Factory. Good times!!

- 'Juular' was a challenging song in that you had to keep playing the same patterns consistently (rhythms and dynamics). If you ever fall off the beat, it turns into a train wreck!



- Lastly, this particular show took place on Dec 10th, 2012 at Bataclan. This is the same venue that had the horrible terrorist shooting massacre on November 13th, 2015. May all those whose lives were lost that day Rest in Peace.

Thanks for the support and all the best to you all!"