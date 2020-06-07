IMONOLITH Drummer RYAN VAN POEDEROOYEN's Live Feed Fridays: Episode 8 - DEVIN TOWSEND PROJECT's "Kingdom" In Helsinki 2010 (Video)

June 7, 2020, an hour ago

news imonolith devin townsend project ryan van poederooyen heavy metal

IMONOLITH Drummer RYAN VAN POEDEROOYEN's Live Feed Fridays: Episode 8 - DEVIN TOWSEND PROJECT's "Kingdom" In Helsinki 2010 (Video)

Imonolith / ex-Devin Townsend Project drummer Ryan van Poederooyen has posted Episode 8 of his Live Feed Fridays. This time it's DTP's "Kingdom" live in Helsinki, Finland at the Cable Factory in 2010.

Ryan: "For my eighth episode of RVP LFF, I chose the song 'Kingdom' from Devin Townsend Project's Epicloud album. This was a song Devin decided to re-record from his Physicist album for our 2012 album. It's a very popular song in his catalogue of music, so it became a live staple for pretty much every show we played!

Some of the reasons I chose this performance:

- Like mentioned already, this song is a fan favourite.

- This show took place in Helsinki, Finland at a venue called The Cable Factory. Finland has been one of Devin's biggest supporters for his music. The crowds were always amazing! 

- 'Kingdom' was always a fun song to play. There was some fun drumming on it and I pretty much copied Gene Hoglan's drum part from Physicist when we re-recorded it on Epicloud. We did change a couple small things and added more 16th note double bass in the mid-section on the new version.

- Lastly, we had the awesome Anneke Van Giersbergen join us for this show and a couple others on this tour. It's always a blast playing with Anneke and she always killed it singing 'Kingdom'!

Thanks for the support and all the best to you all!"



Featured Audio

FÉLETH – “Arise” (Deadpop)

FÉLETH – “Arise” (Deadpop)

Latest Reviews