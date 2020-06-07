IMONOLITH Drummer RYAN VAN POEDEROOYEN's Live Feed Fridays: Episode 8 - DEVIN TOWSEND PROJECT's "Kingdom" In Helsinki 2010 (Video)

Imonolith / ex-Devin Townsend Project drummer Ryan van Poederooyen has posted Episode 8 of his Live Feed Fridays. This time it's DTP's "Kingdom" live in Helsinki, Finland at the Cable Factory in 2010.

Ryan: "For my eighth episode of RVP LFF, I chose the song 'Kingdom' from Devin Townsend Project's Epicloud album. This was a song Devin decided to re-record from his Physicist album for our 2012 album. It's a very popular song in his catalogue of music, so it became a live staple for pretty much every show we played!

Some of the reasons I chose this performance:

- Like mentioned already, this song is a fan favourite.

- This show took place in Helsinki, Finland at a venue called The Cable Factory. Finland has been one of Devin's biggest supporters for his music. The crowds were always amazing!

- 'Kingdom' was always a fun song to play. There was some fun drumming on it and I pretty much copied Gene Hoglan's drum part from Physicist when we re-recorded it on Epicloud. We did change a couple small things and added more 16th note double bass in the mid-section on the new version.

- Lastly, we had the awesome Anneke Van Giersbergen join us for this show and a couple others on this tour. It's always a blast playing with Anneke and she always killed it singing 'Kingdom'!

Thanks for the support and all the best to you all!"