IMONOLITH Featuring DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT And THREAT SIGNAL Members Announce UK / European Headline Tour For Spring 2020
December 21, 2019, 16 minutes ago
Imonolith, the new metal powerhouse featuring vocalist Jon Howard (Threat Signal, Skye Asylum), drummer Ryan ‘RVP’ Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project), guitarist Brian Waddell (Devin Townsend Project), and second guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods Of Mayhem, Noise Therapy), have issued the following update:
"Imonolith and Echelon Talent Agency are excited to announce our first full headlining tour of UK / Europe in support of our debut album, State Of Being. The tour will begin in the UK on March 27th, 2020... the same day that State Of Being is released worldwide through our record label, Imonolith Music. We look forward to seeing you all in the UK and Europe soon. Spread the word, get your tickets early and get ready for some Imonolith live metal! Tickets on sale NOW!"
Confirmed dates are as follows. More shows will be announced soon.
March
27 - Sheffield, UK - Corporation
28 - Newcastle, UK - Think Tank
29 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
30 - Glasgow, UK - Broadcast
31 - Bristol, UK - Exchange
April
1 - London, UK - Underworld
2 - Bree, Belgium - Ragnarok
4 - Copenhagen, Denmark - High Voltage
5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyrkan
8 - Mainz, Germany - Schon Schon
9 - Turin, Italy - Blah-Blah
10 - Como, Italy - Centrale Rock Pub
11 - Verona, Italy - The Factory
14 - Zagreb, Croatia - Hard Place
15 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Live & Loud
16 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club
17 - Budapest, Hungary - ROBOT
18 - Geislingen, Germany - MieV
21 - Prague, Czech Republic - Rock Cafe
23 - Bochum, Germany - Die Trompete
24 - Cham, Germany - L.A. Live Club Cafe
25 - Dobeln, Germany - KL17