IMONOLITH Featuring DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT And THREAT SIGNAL Members Announce UK / European Headline Tour For Spring 2020

Imonolith, the new metal powerhouse featuring vocalist Jon Howard (Threat Signal, Skye Asylum), drummer Ryan ‘RVP’ Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project), guitarist Brian Waddell (Devin Townsend Project), and second guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods Of Mayhem, Noise Therapy), have issued the following update:

"Imonolith and Echelon Talent Agency are excited to announce our first full headlining tour of UK / Europe in support of our debut album, State Of Being. The tour will begin in the UK on March 27th, 2020... the same day that State Of Being is released worldwide through our record label, Imonolith Music. We look forward to seeing you all in the UK and Europe soon. Spread the word, get your tickets early and get ready for some Imonolith live metal! Tickets on sale NOW!"

Confirmed dates are as follows. More shows will be announced soon.

March

27 - Sheffield, UK - Corporation

28 - Newcastle, UK - Think Tank

29 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

30 - Glasgow, UK - Broadcast

31 - Bristol, UK - Exchange

April

1 - London, UK - Underworld

2 - Bree, Belgium - Ragnarok

4 - Copenhagen, Denmark - High Voltage

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyrkan

8 - Mainz, Germany - Schon Schon

9 - Turin, Italy - Blah-Blah

10 - Como, Italy - Centrale Rock Pub

11 - Verona, Italy - The Factory

14 - Zagreb, Croatia - Hard Place

15 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Live & Loud

16 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club

17 - Budapest, Hungary - ROBOT

18 - Geislingen, Germany - MieV

21 - Prague, Czech Republic - Rock Cafe

23 - Bochum, Germany - Die Trompete

24 - Cham, Germany - L.A. Live Club Cafe

25 - Dobeln, Germany - KL17