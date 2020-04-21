IMONOLITH Featuring DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, THREAT SIGNAL Members - More Details Revealed For Weekly Quarantine Sessions

Like many bands in the music industry, Imonolith - the metal powerhouse featuring drummer Ryan ‘RVP’ Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project), guitarist Brian ‘Beav’ Wadell (Devin Townsend Project), Jon Howard (Threat Signal), guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods Of Mayhem, Noise Therapy) and Scott Whalen (Econoline Crush) - have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and were forced to cancel their European tour dates in March and April.

While the guys have isolated themselves at home, they're still in daily contact with each other, keeping their creative juices flowing. Even though they are separated across the globe from each other, the members of Imonolith have been able to put together something special for fans entitled The Quarantine Sessions.

Ryan Van Poederooyen explains in further detail: "It’s tough times for everyone world-wide with COVID-19. The music industry and bands world-wide have literally been shut down from touring, from doing press tours and anything to do with public appearances. The one thing COVID-19 has not disrupted is the Internet and Social Media. Many bands are getting creative and doing live stream concerts and more...

Imonolith has come up with the Quarantine Sessions for our supporters in correlation with our debut album release State Of Being, which came out on March 27th, 2020. What are the Quarantine Sessions? They are videos released on our YouTube page, each Monday at 8 AM, PST of the full band playing through a song on our debut album. We will be releasing a new song every Monday until we have finished all 10 songs on our album. Then on every Tuesday, at 9 AM, PST we will be doing a Quarantine Session Live Feed on our Instagram page to talk about the song we released on Monday. We’ll go into many behind-the-scenes specifics about each song we release and do a live Q&A with you all. Let's hang, have some fun and catch up, while self-isolating at home during these challenging times!

This is our Quarantine offering to our loyal and new supporters to show how we play our material and to be able to chat with you all, albeit in Quarantine from our homes. This is Self Isolation at it’s finest while helping flatten the curve of COVID-19. Finding the positive in the negative ;)

Tune in on Mondays for our new video and see you on Tuesdays for our live feed discussion. Be safe out there!"

Check out the first episode, "Becoming The Enemy", below:

State Of Being album details below.

Tracklisting:

"State Of Being" (intro)

"Becoming The Enemy" (feat. Johannes Eckerstrom)

"Instinct"

"Dig"

"The Mourning"

"Forgone"

"Breathe"

"The Reign" (feat. Jens Kidman)

"We Never Forget"

"Hollow"

"Persevere"

"Hollow" video:

"Instinct" video:

(Photo - Erich Saide)