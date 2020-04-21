IMONOLITH Featuring DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, THREAT SIGNAL Members Post "Becoming The Enemy" Playthrough Video

Imonolith, the new metal powerhouse featuring drummer Ryan ‘RVP’ Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project), guitarist Brian ‘Beav’ Wadell (Devin Townsend Project), Jon Howard (Threat Signal), guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods Of Mayhem, Noise Therapy) and Scott Whalen (Econoline Crush), released their debut album, State Of Being, on March 27th. They have checked in with the following update:

"Given the current state of the world, we're kicking off a new series we're calling The Quarantine Sessions, taking track-by-track with a playthrough video for every song from the new album, State of Being! First up, 'Becoming The Enemy'..."

State of Being features 10 hook-laden, riff-heavy tracks including “Hollow,” the debut single that made big waves for Imonolith straight out of the gate, racking up 216K Spotify streams in 2019. There are also two very special guest performances from Jens Kidman (Meshuggah) and Swedish vocalist Johannes Eckerström.

Having spent much of 2019 writing, arranging, recording and fine-tuning State of Being, the band worked incredibly hard to achieve their goal - to make an engaging heavy metal album. RVP commented, “We spent a lot of time making this record. We wanted it to be done the way we envisioned it. We didn’t cut any corners, from the song writing right up to the album production and artwork. It’s a debut album that we’re very proud of and excited for the world to hear.”

The high production video to “Instinct” is not only a great example of the band’s quality aesthetic, but it also serves as a look at Imonolith's collective personality. RVP continues, “I think we raised the bar with the ‘Instinct’ video. It’s a different kind of video that’ll catch you off guard in a few ways. It can also be interpreted differently depending on the viewer. We put a lot of thought into it and hired great visionary people to make it a fun watch.’’

Tracklisting:

"State Of Being" (intro)

"Becoming The Enemy" (feat. Johannes Eckerstrom)

"Instinct"

"Dig"

"The Mourning"

"Forgone"

"Breathe"

"The Reign" (feat. Jens Kidman)

"We Never Forget"

"Hollow"

"Persevere"

"Hollow" video:

"Instinct" video:

"Dig"