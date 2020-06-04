IMONOLITH Featuring DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, THREAT SIGNAL Members Post "Foregone" Guitar Playthrough Video

Canada's Imonolith - featuring members of the Devin Townsend Project and Threat Signal - have checked in with the following update:

"Quarantine can do strange things to the mind. In this week's episode of Riff Lessons, the man known only as Cleavis, Beav's mysterious (and imaginary) guitar tech, takes you through his favorite riff from 'Breathe'!"

To make the most of extra time at home, Imonolith is assembling a Quarantine Sessions video, released every Monday, in sequential order for each of the tracks from their debut album, State Of Being. The band is staying connected with fans, as well, with live Instagram chats each Tuesday.

Drummer Ryan “RVP” Van Poederooyen comments: “Hey everyone, another week, but not just another ‘Quarantine Session’ video. These videos have been a lot of fun for the band to make and believe it or not, we put a ton of effort into each video we release. Every band member shoots video footage in multiple angles, Jon ends up editing all the video footage together and our Social Media team puts the final touches on the whole thing. We hope all you guys have liked them up to date.

This week’s ‘Quarantine Session’ video is for the song ‘Forgone’ off of our debut album, State Of Being. This has been one of the more popular songs outside of the singles we have released for the album. This song is about how the human race can collectively come together world-wide and create a positive environment to live in, or work against each other and create a negative environment that can create war, racism, terrorism, among many other negatives. The question we’re left with is regarding the negative in the world: ‘Is all Forgone?’ If not, how can we collectively better ourselves and our environment? Musically, it’s on the heavier side of things, while maintaining vocal hooks and has subtle touches of prog throughout. It’s a fun song for us to play. We hope you guys dig this video playthrough of it!

Stay safe and healthy out there!”

State Of Being album details below.

Tracklisting:

"State Of Being" (intro)

"Becoming The Enemy" (feat. Johannes Eckerstrom)

"Instinct"

"Dig"

"The Mourning"

"Forgone"

"Breathe"

"The Reign" (feat. Jens Kidman)

"We Never Forget"

"Hollow"

"Persevere"

"Hollow" video:

"Instinct" video:

"Dig"