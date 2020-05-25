IMONOLITH Featuring DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, THREAT SIGNAL Members Post New Episode Of Inside The Album Series - "Persevere"

Imonolith, featuring drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project) guitarist Brian ‘Beav’ Wadell (Devin Townsend Project), Jon Howard (Threat Signal), guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy) and Scott Whalen (Econoline Crush), have launched a new sreies via social media called Inside The Album, offering a look behind-the-scenes of their debut record, State Of Being. In the clip below they get into "Persevere".

State Of Being album details below.

Tracklisting:

"State Of Being" (intro)

"Becoming The Enemy" (feat. Johannes Eckerstrom)

"Instinct"

"Dig"

"The Mourning"

"Forgone"

"Breathe"

"The Reign" (feat. Jens Kidman)

"We Never Forget"

"Hollow"

"Persevere"

"Hollow" video:

"Instinct" video:

(Photo - Erich Saide)