IMONOLITH Featuring DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, THREAT SIGNAL Members Release Quarantine Sessions Video For "The Reign"

This week’s “Quarantine Sessions” video from Canadian all-star modern metal band Imonolith, “The Reign,” is now available.

Imonolith’s “Quarantine Sessions” videos are released every Monday, and with “The Reign,” Imonolith has released playthroughs for more than half of their debut album, State Of Being. Each “Quarantine Session” is followed on Tuesday by an Instagram live chat with members of the band. Tune in to Imonolith’s live feed on Instagram tomorrow at 3:30 PM, EDT/12:30 PM, PDT to discuss the playthrough video and much more.

Drummer Ryan “RVP” Van Poederooyen comments on the latest “Quarantine Session”:

“It’s Monday, which means it’s time for a brand new ‘Quarantine Session’ from Imonolith! These videos have been a great way to give you all a glimpse into how we play these songs since we cannot tour at the moment. 2020 has been a tough year for the entire world in so many different ways. We’re hoping these playthrough videos will help entertain and get you guys through these tough times, even if just a little bit.

"This week we are releasing the heaviest playthrough song off of our debut album State Of Being. This beast of a song is called ‘The Reign.’ This is by far the heaviest and most brutal track on our album. We have a special guest appearance by the incredible Jens Kidman from Meshuggah. It was an honor to have Jens guest on this song. He absolutely killed his vocal guest appearance and hearing his voice along with Jon’s vocals was surreal and crushing all in one. Intense would be the best single word to describe ‘The Reign.’ It’s fast at times but it maintains a heavy hypnotic groove throughout. Our goal was to create an intense song from start finish that you could still move to... I think we accomplished that goal

"Lyrically the song is about being yourself and not conforming to what society or others think you should be. Don’t conform to ‘The Reign,’ which is basically peer pressure from society. You have one life to live, make the most of it doing what YOU want to do with your life. It’s a simple but powerful message. These lyrics can come off harsh at times, like some other lyrics on the album, but it’s truly about getting the message across with an underlying positive message.

"Hope you guys enjoy this play through, we had a ton of fun making it! Thanks as always for your ongoing support and feedback on all our social pages. We love conversing and hearing from you all. Subscribe to our YouTube Page to catch all the videos we make and give a ‘like’ to our FB, IG and Twitter pages if you haven’t already!! We appreciate your support.

"Be safe out there, take care of each other and all the best to you all from the Imonolith Camp!”

State Of Being album details below.

Tracklisting:

"State Of Being" (intro)

"Becoming The Enemy" (feat. Johannes Eckerstrom)

"Instinct"

"Dig"

"The Mourning"

"Forgone"

"Breathe"

"The Reign" (feat. Jens Kidman)

"We Never Forget"

"Hollow"

"Persevere"

"Hollow" video:

"Instinct" video:

"Dig"

(Photo - Erich Saide)