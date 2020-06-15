IMONOLITH Featuring DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, THREAT SIGNAL Members Release Quarantine Sessions Video For "We Never Forget"

“We Never Forget,” the latest video from Canadian all-star modern metal band Imonolith's Quarantine Sessions, is available today. Watch “We Never Forget” below.

"'We Never Forget' is a song everyone in the band loves,” says drummer Ryan “RVP” Van Poederooyen. “Jon helped write this song with Beav and I. He came up with the intro/chorus and verse riffs. We were actually toying with the idea of releasing this song as a single. It’s got everything from catchy choruses to slamming riffs and pounding drums. It’s a fun song for us to play live. It just has a great energy overall. The song lyrically is about living life and learning from it as much as you possibly can. No regrets. We all succeed in areas of life and make mistakes but the best thing you can do when you make a mistake or succeed is learn from it. Never forget what you learn. This is just an ass kicker of a song with a good message behind it. Hope you guys dig this video of it!”

Imonolith, featuring drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project), guitarist Brian ‘Beav’ Wadell (Devin Townsend Project), Jon Howard (Threat Signal), guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy) and Scott Whalen (Econoline Crush), recently launched a new series via social media called Inside The Album, offering a look behind-the-scenes of their debut record, State Of Being. In the clip below they get into "The Reign"

State Of Being album details below.

Tracklisting:

"State Of Being" (intro)

"Becoming The Enemy" (feat. Johannes Eckerstrom)

"Instinct"

"The Mourning"

"Forgone"

"Breathe"

"The Reign" (feat. Jens Kidman)

"We Never Forget"

"Hollow"

"Persevere"

"Dig"

(Photo - Erich Saide)