IMONOLITH Featuring DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, THREAT SIGNAL Members Share New Quarantine Sessions Video "Dig"

Imonolith, featuring drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project) guitarist Brian ‘Beav’ Wadell (Devin Townsend Project), Jon Howard (Threat Signal), guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy) and Scott Whalen (Econoline Crush), have released the latest in their weekly video series The Quarantine Sessions, a playthrough for the track “Dig” from their debut album, State Of Being.

Vocalist Jon Howard comments on song and his editing skills: “WaaaaaSuuuup!? Jon here. As you may know our ‘Quarantine Session’ videos are being released every Monday. What you may not know, is each week I gather videos from the guys, and use my editing skills to create the play through videos myself! I work very hard on these and aim to make them a bit different each time for your viewing pleasure.

"The next quarantine video release is for our song ‘Dig’ from our debut album State Of Being.' I can’t wait for you guys to see how intense we’ve made this one! ‘Dig’ has a really heavy groove and hits hard, I can’t help but bang my head when this tune comes on! The lyrics can come across pretty harsh, as well. For example, ‘Taste the dirt before you close your eyes.’ Basically, I feel like I’m yelling at someone who is digging their own grave with all the bad choices they’ve made... I am screaming directly into the camera during this video, so it’ll seem like I'm yelling at you? Haha. Whatever it takes to get the vibe across!

"Anyways. It was a really fun video to make and it comes across really intense! ‘Dig’ is a heavy hitter and does not let up. Hope you dig it! Cheers.”

State Of Being album details below.

Tracklisting:

"State Of Being" (intro)

"Becoming The Enemy" (feat. Johannes Eckerstrom)

"Instinct"

"Dig"

"The Mourning"

"Forgone"

"Breathe"

"The Reign" (feat. Jens Kidman)

"We Never Forget"

"Hollow"

"Persevere"

"Hollow" video:

"Instinct" video:

(Photo - Erich Saide)